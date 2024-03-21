Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seizes 482 Firearms In Last 5 Years, Highest In 2023

Representational Image | File

From 2019 to 2023, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police seized a total of 482 firearms, with the highest number confiscated in 2023. This information was disclosed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

पिंपरी चिंचवड शहराला सुरक्षित ठेवून गुन्हेगारीवर प्रभावी नियंत्रण ठेवण्यासाठीचा प्रयत्न. सन २०२३ मध्ये गेल्या ५ वर्ष्यात सर्वाधिक १७४ अग्निशस्त्रे जप्त करून २०२२ च्या तुलनेत २००% ने वाढ..



1⃣SEIZED FIREARMS



With 174 Seized Pistols + 250 rounds, 200% more firearms were seized in… pic.twitter.com/XQbTvDt3f9 — पिंपरी चिंचवड पोलीस - Pimpri Chinchwad Police (@PCcityPolice) March 20, 2024

According to the statistics provided, the police seized 70 firearms in 2019, which slightly increased to 89 firearms in 2020. In 2021, the number further rose to 91 firearms. However, there was a notable decrease in 2022, with only 58 firearms confiscated. In stark contrast, the number surged significantly in 2023, with a remarkable increase of over 200%, totalling 174 firearms seized during the year.

In their social media post, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police emphasised their ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the industrial city and effectively combat crime.