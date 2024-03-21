 Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Seizes 482 Firearms In Last 5 Years, Highest In 2023
This information was disclosed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | File

From 2019 to 2023, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police seized a total of 482 firearms, with the highest number confiscated in 2023. This information was disclosed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police via its official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

According to the statistics provided, the police seized 70 firearms in 2019, which slightly increased to 89 firearms in 2020. In 2021, the number further rose to 91 firearms. However, there was a notable decrease in 2022, with only 58 firearms confiscated. In stark contrast, the number surged significantly in 2023, with a remarkable increase of over 200%, totalling 174 firearms seized during the year.

In their social media post, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police emphasised their ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of the industrial city and effectively combat crime.

