Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s Zero Waste Slum Project Manages 916 Tonnes In 24 Days | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has reported success in its ‘Zero Waste Slum Project’ implemented in Dapodi and Gawali Matha in the Bhosari MIDC area, with 916 tonnes of waste managed in the first 24 days of the initiative.

According to civic officials, the project focuses on segregation of waste at the source, along with on-site processing and recycling. The initiative was carried out between 1st March and 24th March 2026.

Officials said the total waste collected includes dry waste, wet waste, sanitary waste, and domestic hazardous waste. The system has improved waste handling and reduced the need for transportation, as disposal is being done locally.

Kiran Kumar More, Assistant Commissioner of the PCMC’s Health Department, said the project gives priority to segregation, recycling, and reprocessing. He added that these measures have helped make the system more efficient and sustainable.

As part of the initiative, the civic body has also introduced an advanced vehicle for plastic waste collection. Dr Pradip Thengal, Deputy Commissioner of the Health Department, said the vehicle will help speed up collection and improve processing of plastic waste.

‘Positive Changes Among Residents’

Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge said the project is bringing positive change in cleanliness habits among residents and is emerging as a model for the city.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said the concept has proved effective, and the administration plans to expand the project to other slum areas in the future.

The civic body said the initiative is a step towards sustainable waste management and aims to improve overall urban cleanliness in Pimpri-Chinchwad.