Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC’s Revised Draft DP Faces 50,000 Objections; No Hearing Committee Even After 4.5 Months

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A new revised draft development plan (DP) created a few months ago under the guidance of then Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh had almost 50,000 objections to it across the city. Despite over four months having passed since the objections and suggestions were received, no committee has been formed yet for the hearing of these objections. PCMC had done some work in the past days that has received many objections and suggestions from the citizens. But despite receiving instructions on what to do and what not to do from citizens themselves, the civic body’s efforts are lagging.

According to PCMC officials, the integrated draft Development Plan for Pimpri-Chinchwad city was prepared considering the projected population until 2041, covering the PCMC area along with the area transferred from the Pimpri-Chinchwad New Town Development Authority (PCNTDA). The draft prepared by the Gujarat-based firm 'HCP' was published on 14th May 2025. The deadline for submitting objections was set for two months, until 14th July 2025.

The DP covers a total area of 173.24 square kilometers across 28 areas in the city. Reservations have been proposed for various city projects. New projects have been proposed along with public services and facilities. Reservations have also been placed on sites that already have construction permission. Wide roads of 12, 18, 24, and 36 meters in width are proposed in densely populated and market areas, as is the long-stalled High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR).

In the DP, reservations for a police station and a bus terminal have been proposed on the ground in front of the Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhimsrushti in Pimpri. A reservation for a slaughterhouse has been placed at Moshi, located between the pilgrimage centers of Alandi and Dehu. 49,570 citizens have raised objections to these reservations.

No Committee Even After 4.5 Months

Even after four and a half months have passed, no decision has been made regarding the hearing on the draft DP. The PCMC election process is expected to be completed by the end of January 2026. Hence, the election code of conduct is likely to be imposed in December. It is possible that the functioning of the PCMC will be managed by office bearers and corporators starting from February. Therefore, the decision on the DP may fall to the corporators. It is anticipated that the decision -- whether to retain, cancel, or modify and approve the plan -- will be taken in the initial General Body meetings.

The ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Ajit Pawar, had held a protest march against the DP. BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe also opposed the draft and raised the issue in the legislative council. Complaints regarding the DP have also been submitted to the Maharashtra State Government. The draft will be sent to the State Government for final approval. There is curiosity about what stand the government will take.

Kishor Gokhale, Deputy Director of the Town Planning Department, stated, “The proposal to form a committee to conduct the hearing on the draft has been placed before the Commissioner. The committee will consist of five members: four from the state government and the administrator, as there are no corporators currently. Once the commissioner approves it, the committee will announce the hearing schedule. We cannot say how much time this process will take.”