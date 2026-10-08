Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Warned Of Responsibility If Water Crisis Hits, Told To Plan Supply Till August 2027

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been asked to prepare a detailed drinking-water supply plan until Aug 31, 2027, with the state Water Resources Department warning that the civic body would be held responsible if water scarcity develops due to its failure to implement the mandated 10% water cut. The Khadakwasla Irrigation Division issued the directive to PCMC on Oct 7, asking it to implement the reduction immediately and conserve available water amid concerns over uncertain rainfall and the possible impact of El Niño.

The directive comes days after the state government ordered local bodies across Maharashtra to reduce water use by at least 10% from Oct 16. The latest letter also asks PCMC to submit its long-term drinking-water supply plan to the Water Resources Department.

Irrigation Department's letter to PCMC | Sourced

'PCMC will be responsible if water scarcity develops'

The irrigation department has asked PCMC to strictly follow the government order and plan its water consumption based on available storage and expected inflows. The letter states that if the civic body fails to implement the 10% cut and water scarcity develops in the future, it will be held entirely responsible.

The department has also asked PCMC to coordinate with the Water Resources Department and treat the matter as urgent. The civic body has been directed to conduct surveys to identify leaks, water wastage and unauthorised water use in its supply network.

It has also been asked to take immediate preventive action wherever such problems are found. The department has further directed PCMC to increase the use of treated sewage water wherever possible. Treated water should be prioritised for construction, industrial and commercial activities, washing, gardens, parks, road dividers, lawns and other non-drinking purposes wherever it is available.

The move aims to reduce the use of potable water for activities that do not require drinking-quality water.

Public awareness campaign also ordered

PCMC has been asked to conduct widespread awareness campaigns urging residents to use water carefully and avoid unnecessary consumption. The irrigation department has said drinking water must receive the highest priority while planning the city's available water resources.

The latest warning comes at a time when Pimpri-Chinchwad is already facing a gap between its water requirement and daily supply. PCMC currently requires around 770 million litres per day (MLD) but receives about 665 MLD, according to figures cited by the civic administration.

The city is already dependent on alternate-day water supply. The situation has raised questions about the impact of another 10% reduction on residents who receive water on alternate days.

PCMC will now have to clarify whether the reduction will affect the quantity supplied, duration of supply, water pressure or timings in different areas.

Pavana Dam full, but societies depend on tankers

The directive also comes amid concerns over water distribution in Pimpri-Chinchwad. At least 34 large housing societies in Wakad area have reportedly been depending on private tankers despite sufficient water storage in Pavana Dam.

Residents have demanded an audit of the city's water stock, distribution network and pipelines. The irrigation department's call for surveys of leaks and unauthorised water use has added to concerns over whether the city's water problems stem only from availability or also from distribution and wastage.

The Maharashtra government's order for a minimum 10% reduction in water use is intended to conserve supplies amid uncertainty over rainfall and future water availability. For Pimpri-Chinchwad, the immediate question is how the cut will be implemented in a city already receiving less water than its stated daily requirement, with some areas dependent on private tankers.

The civic body must also determine how to maintain drinking-water supplies through the planning period while complying with the state government's directive.