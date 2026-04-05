Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Under Scanner Over Plan To Reassign Bhama Askhed Project To Delayed Contractor

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: Questions are being raised over the functioning of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) after moves to reassign work to a contractor earlier removed for delays in the Bhama Askhed water scheme. The development has sparked concerns about transparency and possible political interference in administrative decisions.

The controversy centres around the underground pipeline project that aims to bring 167 MLD of water from the Bhama Askhed dam in Khed tehsil to a treatment plant in Chikhali. The contractor was earlier removed after failing to complete the work within the deadline. However, fresh discussions to give the same contractor another chance have led to criticism.

During a recent inspection, Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Ravi Landge noted that around 70% of the pipeline work has been completed. Despite villagers extending cooperation, the project has remained stalled, adding to public frustration.

Concerns deepened after a meeting between the contractor’s representatives and PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi. The alleged presence of some political leaders at the meeting has further raised suspicions about interference in administrative matters.

Officials have cited the delay involved in issuing a fresh tender as a key reason behind reconsidering the same contractor. According to the Mayor, appointing a new contractor could push the project back by at least seven months. However, this explanation has not convinced many, with questions being raised about accountability and whether such a move indirectly overlooks past lapses.

2027 Deadline Set...

Mayor Landge has announced a detailed inquiry into alleged irregularities and said efforts are being made to restart the work from April 1 under the Commissioner’s guidance.

Even as the administration speaks of an investigation, the move to reconsider the same contractor has created an impression of a double standard. Citizens are now watching closely to see whether strict action will be taken or if the contractor will be allowed to continue despite earlier failures.

The remaining 30% of the Bhama Askhed project involves complex underground laying. If the current administrative hurdles and political discussions lead to a restructured contract, a completion date in late 2026 or early 2027 is a realistic projection for when the 167 MLD of water will finally reach the Chikhali plant, said PCMC officials.