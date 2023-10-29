Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Organises Fort-Making Competition; Check Details Inside | Pinterest

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is organising a fort-making competition in collaboration with Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City and Seva Sarathi Foundation to commemorate the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation.

The competition rules permit four to five contestants to construct a single fort. The registration deadline for the competition is November 2, and the judging will take place between November 6 and 10.

Various factors, including fort selection, site selection, fort detailing, information provided about the fort, and the team's ability to respond to the jury's questions, will determine the winners.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)