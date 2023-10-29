 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Organises Fort-Making Competition; Check Details Inside
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Organises Fort-Making Competition; Check Details Inside

The registration deadline for the competition is November 2, and the judging will take place between November 6 and 10

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 29, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Organises Fort-Making Competition; Check Details Inside

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is organising a fort-making competition in collaboration with Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City and Seva Sarathi Foundation to commemorate the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation.

The competition rules permit four to five contestants to construct a single fort. The registration deadline for the competition is November 2, and the judging will take place between November 6 and 10.

Various factors, including fort selection, site selection, fort detailing, information provided about the fort, and the team's ability to respond to the jury's questions, will determine the winners.

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Organises Fort-Making Competition; Check Details Inside

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Organises Fort-Making Competition; Check Details Inside

