Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Launches High-Tech Road Survey to Tackle Potholes and Improve City Roads |

In a major move to address the persistent issue of potholes and ensure smoother roads across the city, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is set to launch an innovative road survey project. This initiative will utilize automated technology to assess road conditions, identify pothole-prone areas, and prioritize necessary repairs. The data collected will be integrated into the PCMC’s Geographic Information System (GIS) platform, enabling efficient tracking and targeted maintenance to prevent repetitive pothole repairs and improve the overall quality of the city’s road network.

The city’s road network, spanning approximately 1,700 km, will undergo a thorough evaluation through visual inspections and structural assessments, ensuring that preventive maintenance measures are identified and prioritized. The surveys will be conducted annually for three years, with the first report expected in November 2024 to aid in the PCMC’s budget planning for road repairs and upgrades.

GIS-based systems to be used

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasized the importance of this project, stating, “This initiative marks a major milestone in PCMC’s commitment to providing well-maintained and safe roadways. By using automated technology and GIS-based systems, we can ensure timely interventions, optimize budget allocations, and fix accountability on contractors and officials for the quality of road construction.”

As part of the survey, key parameters like potholes, cracking, and rutting will be recorded, and the data will be used to generate annual maintenance reports. A GIS-based app will also be developed to monitor the progress of pothole repairs, helping to avoid repetitive work at the same locations.

City Engineer Makarand Nikam added, “The use of advanced technology for road assessment will allow us to improve the efficiency of our maintenance efforts. This project will provide accurate, real-time data on road conditions and enable us to tackle problem areas before they escalate.”

The consultancy assignment for this project requires firms with significant experience in urban road maintenance management and automated road surveys. This initiative is a crucial step toward improving infrastructure, enhancing road safety, and elevating the standard of living in Pimpri Chinchwad.