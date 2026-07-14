Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches Citywide Drive To Prevent Dengue & Malaria During Monsoon; Residents Urged To Stay Vigilant

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified its dengue and malaria prevention measures across the city ahead of the peak monsoon season. The civic body has launched a large-scale cleanliness, mosquito control and public awareness campaign to prevent the spread of vector-borne and other infectious diseases.

PCMC said the risk of diseases such as dengue and malaria increases during the monsoon due to stagnant water, unhygienic surroundings and contaminated food and water. The civic body has appealed to residents to keep their homes and neighbourhoods clean, prevent water from collecting in and around their properties, drink boiled or purified water and keep food covered.

The municipal corporation has also asked citizens to regularly clean water storage tanks, coolers, flower pots, tyres and other containers where water can collect. Residents have been advised to inspect such places at least once every week to prevent mosquito breeding.

As part of the drive, PCMC is carrying out larvicide spraying, smoke fogging, door-to-door surveys and public awareness campaigns across the city. Preventive chemical spraying is also being undertaken in areas where required. The civic body's health department has also made arrangements for screening suspected patients and providing treatment at municipal hospitals and health centres.

Mayor Ravi Landge urged citizens to cooperate with the civic body's efforts and seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms such as fever, body ache, vomiting or diarrhoea. He said preventing water stagnation and maintaining cleanliness are key to controlling the spread of infectious diseases.

PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said the municipal corporation is implementing preventive measures across the city, but active public participation is equally important. He appealed to residents to eliminate mosquito breeding sites and consult doctors immediately if they experience fever or other suspected symptoms.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Pradeep Thengal also stressed the importance of personal hygiene and community participation. He said maintaining clean surroundings and preventing water accumulation are among the most effective ways to curb the spread of dengue, malaria and other monsoon-related diseases.