Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Intensifies Efforts To Ensure Safety In Schools |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has been actively advancing student safety across its primary and secondary schools through sustained initiatives, reinforcing a secure environment for all students.

Since March, PCMC has conducted regular School Safety Audits in accordance with guidelines from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). These audits cover essential safety aspects such as building security, fire safety, disaster preparedness, and more. The insights gained have led to targeted improvements in school safety protocols.

In collaboration with the police department, PCMC organises safety awareness sessions for students, parents, and teachers through initiatives like ‘Police Kaka’ and the ‘Damini’ squad, focusing on critical issues such as road safety, accident prevention, and overall student safety in and around school premises.

Starting in April, PCMC partnered with the Muskaan Foundation to address child sexual abuse. Regular awareness sessions educate students, parents, and teachers on topics such as good touch and bad touch, children's rights, and parental roles in protecting children. These sessions aim to create a well-informed school community committed to preventing abuse and ensuring student safety.

The education department has also appointed 23 counsellors across PCMC schools to support students' mental and emotional well-being, providing guidance on issues ranging from academic stress to personal safety.

PCMC has mandated the formation of School Management Committees (SMCs) in each school to implement and monitor safety measures. These committees ensure child protection, school security, and road safety by regularly reviewing and updating safety protocols.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated, "The safety of our students is our top priority. We are committed to creating a safe and nurturing environment in all our schools. The appointment of counsellors and the implementation of these safety measures are ongoing efforts to ensure every child feels secure throughout the year."

PCMC Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil, added, “Parent engagement is crucial to this initiative. Schools are organising regular parent meetings to raise awareness of student safety and encourage parental involvement in maintaining a secure environment both at home and in the community.”