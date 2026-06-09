Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Demolishes Seven Unauthorised Religious Structures In Midnight Drive At Kudalwadi | WATCH

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Demolishes Seven Unauthorised Religious Structures In Midnight Drive At Kudalwadi | Video Screengrab

Pimpri: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) carried out a midnight demolition drive in Kudalwadi and Chikhali in the wee hours of Monday. The civic body reportedly managed to remove seven unauthorised religious structures.

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According to civic officials, the action targeted three mosques and four temples built without permission.

The operation began late on June 9 and was conducted under heavy police security. Officials from PCMC’s ‘C’ Regional Ward Office, the Building Permission Department, the strike force, Maharashtra State Security Force (MSF), and police personnel participated in the drive.

This is the latest in a series of actions against illegal constructions in the area. Last month, on 11th May, the civic body demolished two unauthorised temples and mosques in Kudalwadi.

PCMC Continues To Target Kudalwadi…

Last year, PCMC carried out a large-scale anti-encroachment operation in Kudalwadi. In February 2025, authorities demolished warehouses, scrap shops and tin sheds spread across nearly 850 acres during a 15-day drive.

In May 2025, the municipal corporation also razed 36 unauthorised houses and bungalows at River Residency in Chikhali. The structures, covering 63,970 square feet, had been built on land falling within the blue flood line of the Indrayani River.

Civic officials said the demolition drive is part of the corporation’s ongoing efforts to remove unauthorised constructions and enforce planning regulations in the city.