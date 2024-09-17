Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Conducts Fire Safety Certification Workshop For Business Owners | Sourced

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire department organised a workshop on the process and required documents to obtain the 'Fire Safety Compliance Certificate.' Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Manoj Lonkar and Deputy Fire Officer Balasaheb Vaidya guided the business owners during the session. The workshop was organised recently at Town Hall, Sonawane Vasti, Chikhali, for business property owners in the Chikhali, Kudalwadi, and Talawade areas.

In the workshop, business property owners were informed about the necessary documents for obtaining the 'Fire Safety Compliance Certificate.' Additionally, the issues faced by the business owners were promptly resolved. Detailed information was also provided about how to handle firefighting equipment and the measures and systems required to ensure complete fire safety for business properties.

The civic body has identified the dangerous properties based on fire safety equipment availability, safe access routes, hazardous material storage, and residential usage in the buildings. Business property owners in the city are required to meet the fire safety conditions to ensure their properties are safe.

Notices have been issued to 5,093 property owners who have yet to comply with the conditions. Out of these, 970 cases have been submitted to the department, with 429 properties inspected and 313 cases currently being processed for the fire safety certificate. Additionally, 92 business property owners have been awarded the 'Fire Safety Compliance Certificate' so far.

Despite issuing two notices, 37 business properties within the PCMC area have been sealed due to non-compliance with fire prevention measures.

“Workshops are being organised by the PCMC Fire Department to provide information and documents required for obtaining the 'Fire Safety Compliance Certificate.' Business property owners facing difficulties in obtaining the certificate should contact their nearest fire station for assistance. In addition, business owners should take the initiative to fulfill the document requirements for the certificate without waiting for the PCMC to issue notices,” said Manoj Lonkar, Deputy Commissioner, Fire Department, PCMC.

“To ensure that business properties within the PCMC limits are fire-safe, the Fire Department is issuing 'Fire Safety Compliance Certificates' to properties that have met the fire safety requirements. To prevent fire incidents in the city, all business properties must fulfill the fire safety measures and obtain the 'Fire Safety Compliance Certificate,” added Shekhar Singh, Commissioner and Administrator, PCMC.