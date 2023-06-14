Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Approves Crucial Matters in Meeting |

In a recent meeting held at the main administrative building of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Administrator Shekhar Singh approved several significant matters which needed approval from Standing Committee.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioners Pradeep Jambhale Patil, Jitendra Wagh, Ulhas Jagtap, department heads, and officers. Among the crucial decisions made was the implementation of direct benefit transfer for school materials during the academic year 2023-24. This initiative aims to provide assistance to students in grades 1 to 10 in primary and secondary schools under the Municipal Corporation.

Furthermore, the payment of Bank Guarantees for the Navin Thergaon, Navin Bhosari, and H.B.P. Prabhakar Malharrao Kutte Akurdi Hospital, as approved by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Corporation, was granted approval.

To enhance medical services, external staff will be deployed at the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital. Additionally, the appointment of six retired employees from the Chief Audit Department for auditing various departments of the Municipal Corporation was extended for a period of 6 months.

In terms of infrastructure development, the committee approved architectural beautification works at Linear Garden in Pimple Saudagar and road strengthening and asphalting works in Ward No. 1. Provision classification for the year 2023-24 was also granted for supplying power to the Talwade-Chikhli project under the Bhama-Askkhed Project. The operation and retrofitting of the pump house at Rawet were also approved.