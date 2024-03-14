Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Advances Healthcare And Education Initiatives; ₹20 Lakh Medical Insurance, Free Bus Pass Scheme

Under the chairmanship of PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, the standing committee meeting concluded at the primary administrative building of Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). Additional Commissioner Ulhas Jagtap and departmental chief officers attended the session recently.

Since the introduction of medical insurance for serving and retired officers and employees of PCMC, more than ₹20 lakhs have been allocated for medical treatment for five serious diseases recognised by the government.

Additionally, ₹5,000 for OPD expenses and the establishment of a separate municipal fund for medical expenses have been approved.

The 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024, organised in association with PCMC and Hockey Maharashtra, also received approval for its incurred expenses.

The meeting approved the implementation of a free bus pass scheme for students of classes 5th to 10th in Pimpri Chinchwad municipal schools and private schools within municipal limits for the academic year 2024-25.

Expenditure for repair and retrofitting of various infrastructure, including construction works at various locations and water tanks, was also approved. Maintenance and repair work for infrastructure in multiple wards, including the hot mix asphalting of roads, were authorised. Furthermore, expenses for development projects such as laying new pipelines for water supply were approved.

The meeting also addressed the closure of the Dhanvantari Scheme and the implementation of the Medical Insurance Scheme. Under this scheme, all benefits of the Dhanvantari Yojana will be retained, with coverage extended to retired officers and employees. The insurance scheme covers hospital treatments up to ₹20 lakhs per family per year, along with OPD expenses and treatment for serious diseases.

Health cards will be provided to employees, and assistance will be available for treatments outside the insurance panel. Additionally, ₹5,000 per family per year is allocated for outpatient examinations. In the event of death or disability, insurance coverage is provided to working employees.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister of Krida Prabodhini Vidyalaya, which secured second place in the state in the "My School Beautiful Schools Campaign", was recognised.