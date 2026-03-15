Pimpri-Chinchwad: Over 20 Students Fall Ill After Drinking Suspected Contaminated Water At Govt Tribal Hostel In Moshi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: More than 20 students from a government tribal boys' hostel in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Moshi fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water. This has prompted concern among parents and raised questions about hostel management.

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The incident came to light on Thursday after several students began complaining of vomiting and nausea. As their condition worsened, around 20 students were rushed to the New Bhosari Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the illness is suspected to have been caused by contaminated drinking water at the hostel. Doctors at the hospital provided immediate medical care to the affected students.

Dr Laxman Gophane, Chief Health and Medical Officer of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said all the students admitted to the hospital are currently stable. 10 students were discharged after primary treatment, while the remaining 10 are still under observation.

The incident has triggered allegations of negligence against the hostel administration. Several students claimed that the hostel’s water purification system had been out of order for the past few days.

They alleged that despite repeated complaints, the water filter was not repaired. As a result, students were forced to drink water from alternative sources, which may have been contaminated.

Parents have expressed concern and anger over the incident, especially as it occurred during the ongoing examination period. They have demanded accountability from officials and called for immediate action to ensure safe drinking water and proper facilities for students at the hostel.