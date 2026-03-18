Pimpri-Chinchwad: Opposition Protests At PCMC Over Alleged Tender Scam In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Memorial Project | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Corporators from the opposition parties, including the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, staged a protest at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) headquarters on Wednesday.

They alleged collusion in tenders for civil and electrical works at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial in Moshi. The protestors raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led administration and demanded action.

The protest followed the Standing Committee’s decision to approve two tenders worth Rs 50 crore. These tenders are related to pending works around the memorial site. Opposition members claimed that both tenders were manipulated and should have been rejected.

Leader of the Opposition Bhausaheb Bhoir from the NCP and Shinde Sena group leader Vishwajit Barane led the protest. Several corporators, including Nana Kate, Sandeep Waghere, Yash Sane, Viraj Lande and Pankaj Bhalekar, were present. Women corporators such as Sulabha Ubale, Sangeeta Tamhane, Deepti Kamble and Ujjwala Dhore also joined.

The civic body is building a full-length statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Moshi. Around Rs 65 crore has already been spent on the project. The new tenders were issued to complete civil and electrical work near the statue.

Heated Arguments Previously...

The issue has been a point of conflict in recent meetings. Earlier, the Standing Committee had postponed the same proposals after members raised doubts about the process. This led to heated arguments in the General Body Meeting.

Opposition corporators have repeatedly said they do not oppose the memorial. They claim the issue is about corruption in the tender process. They alleged that conditions were designed to favour certain contractors and that public money is being misused.

Important Questions Raised

Some members also raised concerns about project delays and changes in the site, which they claim caused financial losses. Questions were also raised about the experience of contractors and incomplete land documents.

On the other hand, BJP leaders have denied the allegations. They said the proposals were earlier delayed to verify details and avoid objections. They have appealed not to politicise the issue and said any wrongdoing will be investigated.

The protest has once again brought the project into focus. The memorial, seen as a matter of pride and identity, continues to be at the centre of political tension in PCMC.