Pimpri-Chinchwad: Chaos Erupts In PCMC As Opposition & BJP Clash Over Alleged Corruption In Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Statue In Moshi

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Statue (Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad) | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Standing Committee’s decision to postpone works worth Rs 50 crore related to the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue being erected in Borhadewadi-Moshi sparked a heated debate in the General Body Meeting earlier this week.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator rebuked her own party’s committee chairman, stating it is shameful for memorial-related subjects to be delayed under BJP rule. Meanwhile, opposition members clarified that they do not oppose the memorial but demand action against those engaging in rampant corruption under the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

In response, the PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge ordered that Standing Committee matters should not be discussed in the General Body Meeting henceforth.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) general meeting for March was held on Friday, presided over by Mayor Ravi Landge. Two proposals totalling Rs 50 crore for civil and electrical work at the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj statue site were postponed during the Standing Committee meeting on March 11.

BJP corporator Sarika Borhade drew attention to this in the general body meeting. She asked, “It is shameful that subjects related to the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaja’s memorial are adjourned while the BJP is in power? The Standing Committee Chairman should have gathered all information before the proposals were put on the agenda.”

She further said that if there was collusion in the tenders, the guilty officials would be found. “On whose advice did the Chairman postpone the subject?” she asked.

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‘We Don't Oppose The Statue, But The Tender’

Corporator Sandeep Waghere of the Nationalist Congress Party stated, “We are not so unworthy as to oppose Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s memorial; it is a matter of identity for everyone. We don’t oppose the statue, but the tender amount. Why were two separate tenders issued for the same work?”

“Terms and conditions were tailored for specific contractors. The PCMC is not here to line anyone’s pockets. Those committing corruption in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s name must be dealt with,” said Waghere.

‘Corruption Being Done’

Shiv Sena corporator Sulbha Ubale, who is also a part of the standing committee, stated, “Corruption is being done in the name of the Maharaja. Corrupt individuals have no right to use his name. We didn’t join the Standing Committee to make money. This statue is being built with taxpayers’ money, so no one should brag.”

“The contract was given to someone with no experience in statue work. The site was changed at the last minute after the plinth was built, causing a loss of Rs 15 crore. The paperwork for the land is still incomplete,” claimed Ubale.

BJP corporator Sandeep Kaspate asserted, “If there is corruption or collusion in the name of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, it will be fiercely opposed.”

‘Don’t Politicise the Issue’

BJP corporator and PCMC standing committee chairman Abhishek Barne said, “Committee members had doubts regarding the tender process. We don’t want to give anyone an opening for objections. The opposition should not defame us; the subject was postponed only to gather detailed information.”

“This shouldn’t be politicised. From now on, minutes should be checked before discussing Standing Committee topics in the General Body Meeting,” he said.

BJP House Leader Prashant Shitole said, “Everyone is proud that the world’s largest statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is being built. This is a matter of identity. Even if the Municipal Corporation’s financial situation is delicate, Standing Committee members must ensure that work related to our identity does not stop. Doubts should be cleared beforehand. Matters of identity should not be adjourned in any committee.”

Meanwhile, PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge said, “The Standing Committee should take appropriate decisions. Henceforth, topics from the Standing Committee should not be discussed in the General Body Meeting.”