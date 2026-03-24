Pimpri-Chinchwad: Ola Auto Driver Assaults Passengers With Wooden Plank Over Fare Dispute, Case Lodged | Pexels

Enraged after being questioned about demanding an inflated fare for an autorickshaw booked via the Ola app, a driver assaulted a passenger and his family using a wooden plank. He also shoved the passenger's daughter-in-law aside before fleeing the scene. This incident occurred around 11:45 am on March 15, behind the Sai Baba Temple in Vallabhnagar, Pimpri.

Subhash Chhabulal Amrutkar (69, Vallabhnagar, Pimpri) has lodged a complaint regarding this matter at the Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station. Consequently, a case has been registered against the driver of the rickshaw (MH 14/LS 0457).

According to the police, around 11:45 am on March 15, the complainant, along with his son and daughter-in-law, arrived at their home in an app-based rickshaw. Upon arrival, the driver demanded a fare higher than the amount displayed on the app. When the complainant's son questioned this demand, the driver grabbed a wooden plank from inside the rickshaw and struck the son on the head and the complainant on the chest.

He also punched the complainant on the nose, causing injury. The accused then shoved aside the daughter-in-law, who had intervened to save her husband and father-in-law, and fled the spot. The Sant Tukaram Nagar Police are currently investigating the case.