Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Dies, Wife & Daughter Critical After Suicide Attempt; Financial Stress Suspected | Representative image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A 50-year-old man died while his wife and 19-year-old daughter remain in critical condition after the three allegedly attempted suicide at their home in Morwadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, on Saturday. Police suspect the family was under severe financial stress.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Pillai (50). His wife, Shailaja (45), and daughter, Purnima (19), were admitted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Police recovered a handwritten suicide note from the flat. Preliminary investigation suggests the family took the extreme step because of financial difficulties.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandip Atole said the family was originally from Kerala and had been living in an apartment at Karishma Glory in Morwadi since 2023.

According to police, Vinod Pillai had earlier worked for a private company but had recently lost his job. Shailaja is a teacher at an international school, while Purnima is a college student.

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The incident came to light after Shailaja did not report to work on Saturday. School staff tried calling her but were unable to reach her. They then made further enquiries, which led to the discovery of the family inside their flat.

Police from Sant Tukaram Nagar Police Station reached the apartment and found all three family members unconscious. They were rushed to YCM Hospital. Doctors declared Vinod Pillai dead on arrival. His wife and daughter continue to be in critical condition.

Police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). Senior Police Inspector Suhad Awhad said the suicide note indicates financial distress as the apparent reason behind the incident. Further investigation is underway.