Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested For Killing Estranged Wife In Moshi; Accomplice Detained | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari MIDC police arrested a 30-year-old man on Tuesday for allegedly murdering his estranged wife in Moshi over suspicion of infidelity. Police also detained his alleged accomplice in connection with the case. The victim, identified as Priyanka Akash Kamble (25), was found dead near Shop No 7, outside the Mantra Moment Housing commercial office complex in Moshi, in the early hours of Monday (Oct 12). She lived at Swapna Nagari Housing Society in Boradewadi and worked as a make-up artiste. Accused has been identified as Akash Kamble (age 30).

According to police, Kamble had been living separately from her husband for about a year. The suspect allegedly believed she was involved with another man. He reportedly called her for a meeting on Sunday night, during which an argument broke out. Police suspect that the husband attacked her with a sharp weapon after she refused to hand over her mobile phone. She sustained fatal injuries, and the suspect allegedly fled with his accomplice.

Police Identify Victim Using Mobile Phone Details

Police initially registered a murder case against an unidentified person as the victim's identity was not known.

Investigators later used information linked to her mobile phone to identify her. The two mobile phones found near her body reportedly could not initially be unlocked, making the identification process difficult.

Police subsequently obtained the husband's contact details and traced his location to the Pune-Solapur Highway. They arrested him there on Tuesday before he could leave the state, according to the investigation details.

His alleged accomplice was also detained for questioning. Police are investigating the roles of both men.

Estranged Couple Had Dispute Over Infidelity Suspicion

According to the investigation, Kamble was having dinner with a friend on Sunday night when her husband contacted her and asked her to meet him to discuss an issue.

The suspect allegedly arrived at the meeting with another man. He reportedly confronted Kamble over his suspicions and demanded her mobile phone. When she refused, he allegedly attacked her with a sharp weapon.

The two men then allegedly left the spot. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the crime and the alleged accomplice's role.