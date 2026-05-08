Pimpri-Chinchwad: Leopard Spotted On CCTV Inside Mercedes-Benz Plant In Chakan MIDC, Forest Department Launches Rescue Operation |VIDEO | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Panic spread among workers after a leopard was spotted inside the Mercedes-Benz company premises in the Chakan MIDC area near Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday. The movement of the leopard was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the company premises.

According to initial information, the leopard was seen roaming within the factory premises, creating fear among employees and staff members. Following the sighting and CCTV confirmation, workers immediately alerted company authorities and the Forest Department.

Soon after receiving the information, teams from the Forest Department reached the Mercedes-Benz plant and launched an operation to trace and safely capture the leopard. Officials are closely monitoring the animal’s movement inside the industrial area to avoid any untoward incident.

The presence of a leopard inside one of the major industrial zones in Chakan has created concern among workers and nearby residents. Forest officials have appealed to people not to panic and to avoid isolated areas until the rescue operation is completed.

Further details are awaited as the search operation continues.