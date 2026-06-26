Pimpri Chinchwad: Leopard Kills Dog In Charholi Budruk Residential Area; CCTV Video Goes Viral |WATCH VIDEO | Sourced

Pimpri Chinchwad: A leopard was spotted hunting and killing a dog inside the premises of a residential building in the Charholi Budruk area of Pimpri Chinchwad during the early hours of Thursday. The incident was captured on CCTV, and the videos have gone viral on social media, creating concern among residents.

According to forest officials, the leopard has been moving around the Green Hills and Burdewasti areas of Charholi Budruk for the past few days. A CCTV camera recorded the leopard attacking the dog at around 2.53 am on Thursday.

After receiving information about the incident, a joint team from the State Forest Department and RESQ Charitable Trust visited the location. Officials interacted with residents and explained the possible reasons behind the leopard’s presence in the area.

Assistant Conservator of Forest Vishal Chavan said the teams advised residents to avoid keeping their pets in parking areas or open spaces, as this could increase the risk of animal attacks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“We also contacted the local police station and requested support in case of any emergency situation related to the leopard. Trap cameras are being installed to monitor the leopard’s movement. Necessary preventive steps are being taken, and awareness activities are being carried out among residents,” Chavan said.

Forest officials said leopards have been sighted in the Charholi region for the past three years. The presence of sugarcane fields and the nearby river area are considered among the reasons for frequent leopard movement in the locality.

The forest department has urged citizens to remain alert and avoid panic while following safety guidelines.