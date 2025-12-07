Pimpri-Chinchwad: Labourer Crushed To Death As 25-Foot Wall Collapses During Construction Work In Bhosari MIDC | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A labourer died in Pimpri-Chinchwad due to an accident when a neighbouring company’s approximately 25-foot-tall wall collapsed on him. The wall collapsed due to a tremor while levelling work was underway using a breaker machine at a construction site within a company in Bhosari MIDC. The incident occurred around 4:45 PM on Saturday in J Block of Bhosari MIDC.

The deceased labourer has been identified as Maruti Raghoji Bhalerao (32, Chakan).

According to available details, there is a company in J Block of Bhosari MIDC where some construction work is currently ongoing, for which excavation is being carried out. On Saturday evening, labourer Bhalerao and a JCB driver were engaged in levelling work at the construction site with the help of a breaker machine.

While the work was in progress, the impact suddenly caused an approximately 25-foot-high boundary wall and a shed of the adjacent company to collapse onto Bhalerao. Trapped under the debris of the wall, Bhalerao sustained serious injuries. Realising the situation, the JCB driver immediately raised an alarm. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Fire Brigade was promptly informed about the incident.

Upon receiving the information, the Fire Brigade's rescue team immediately rushed to the spot. The seriously injured Bhalerao was quickly taken to the PCMC's Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. An accidental death report (ADR) is currently being registered at the MIDC Bhosari Police Station regarding the incident. Further action will be taken based on what is revealed during the investigation, said police.

Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Jamdar, in charge of the MIDC Bhosari Police Station, told The Free Press Journal, “An ADR is being registered at the police station. We waited for his relatives to come and visit the police station. We are also waiting for the postmortem report of the deceased from YCM Hospital. After that, ADR will be registered, and if we find something suspicious, then we will take further action.”