Pimpri Chinchwad: Key decisions taken at PCMC Standing Committee Meeting

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, under the leadership of Administrator Shekhar Singh, made significant strides towards development and welfare in a recent standing committee meeting on Tuesday.

Held at the main administrative building in Pimpri, the meeting saw the presence of several officials, including Additional Commissioners Pradip Jambhale Patil, Jitendra Wagh, Ulhas Jagtap, heads of departments, and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, crucial decisions were made to propel progress under various departments. The Civil Department received approval for an increased provision of work, enabling the execution of impactful development initiatives.

Additionally, the construction of sports facilities in B Ward and E Ward gained approval, highlighting the Municipality's dedication to promoting sports and recreational activities for residents.

Recognizing the importance of quality education, the appointment of teachers on consolidated emoluments for the upcoming academic year was also approved.

The appointment of Zoo Veterinarians, Curators, and Veterinary Officers on a temporary basis was approved.

Further, the formation of a technical advisory committee for mechanical road cleaning was approved. This initiative aims to enhance road cleanliness and overall maintenance.

Efficient resource management was also a key focus, as the Municipal Corporation received approval to sell 120 old defunct vehicles. The proceeds from the sale will be directed towards the Municipal Corporation treasury.

