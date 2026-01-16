Pimpri-Chinchwad Election Results: Ward No 12 (Talawade Gaothan–Rupi Nagar) Registers Highest Voter Turnout At 65.14%, Ward No 10 (Sambhaji Nagar–Morwadi) Lowest At 49.54% | Anand Chaini

The final voter turnout for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, which took place on Thursday, was released just minutes before the counting of votes on Friday morning.

As per the turnout data, Pimpri-Chinchwad registered a voter turnout of 57.71%. A total of 9,89,026 voters cast their votes, which included 5,25,147 male voters, 4,63,827 female voters, and 52 transgender voters.

Meanwhile, Ward No. 12 (Talawade Gaothan–Rupi Nagar) registered the highest voter turnout at 65.14%. A total of 29,119 voters cast their votes, which included 15,749 male voters, 13,345 female voters and 25 transgender voters.

On the other hand, Ward No. 10 (Sambhaji Nagar–Morwadi) recorded the lowest voter turnout at 49.54%. A total of 25,842 voters cast their votes, which included 13,712 male voters and 12,130 female voters.

Wards such as 1 (Chikhali Gaothan–More Wasti), 2 (Moshi–Borhadewadi), 3 (Charholi–Dudulgaon), 5 (Gawali Nagar–Chakrapani Vasahat), 8 (Indrayani Nagar–Balaji Nagar), 16 (Ravet–Kiwale), 17 (Walhekarwadi–Chinchwade Nagar), 22 (Kalewadi–Nade Nagar), 23 (Thergaon Gaothan–Padwal Nagar), 24 (Ganesh Nagar–Padamji Paper Mill), 25 (Punawale–Tathawade) and 27 (Kalewadi–Rahatani Gaothan) registered a voter turnout of above 60%.