Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyclists Enter Guinness World Records With Largest Static Formation | @maheshklandge

Pimpri-Chinchwad cyclists on Saturday entered the Guinness World Records with the largest static formation of cyclists. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge exclaimed, "Yes, We Did It! Pimpri-Chinchwad is now a Guinness World Record Holder!'

"Today, on Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, Pimpri-Chinchwad achieved the world record for the largest static formation of cyclists. Congratulations to the organisers of Team River Cyclothon (Avirat Shramdaan, Cycle Mitra, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) for this remarkable achievement," he added.

To celebrate this, the 'Indrayani River Cyclothon' is set to take place tomorrow at Gavjatra Maidan in Bhosari, expecting over 30,000 cyclists to join. Each participant will receive a special commemorative medal as a token of appreciation, Landge informed.

He outlined the cyclothon's three categories: a 5km route catering to amateur cyclists, kids, and senior citizens; a 15km route for intermediate cyclists; and a 25km route designed for seasoned cyclists.

The 5km cyclothon route spans Gavjatra Maidan - Landge Petrol Pump - Indrayaninagar - Gavjatra Maidan. Meanwhile, the 15km route includes Gavjatra Maidan - Jay Ganesh Samrajya - Kranti Chowk - Spine City Mall Chowk - Gavali Matha - Gavjatra Maidan. Lastly, the 25km route encompasses Gavjatra Maidan - Jay Ganesh Samrajya - Kranti Chowk - Sane Chowk - Krushna Nagar - Spine City Mall Chowk - Gavali Matha - Gavjatra Maidan.