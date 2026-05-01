Pimpri Chinchwad Begins Preparations For Census 2027, Citizens Urged To Participate | Sourced

Pimpri Chinchwad: The area has begun preparations for the upcoming Census 2027, with the municipal corporation appealing to citizens, as well as government and private employees, to participate in the process.

Officials said that this year the focus will be on gathering data that is accurate, transparent, and reliable. To support this, the civic body is promoting the self-enumeration option.

Citizens can submit their details online through the official website between May 1 and May 15. Authorities have described the process as simple, quick, and secure, and have encouraged people to participate in large numbers.

After the online phase, enumerators will visit homes across the city from May 16 to June 14 to collect information in person. Residents have been requested to cooperate during these visits.

Deputy Commissioner and City Census Officer Sachin Pawar said the census plays an important role in the city’s growth. He noted that self-enumeration helps save time and improves data accuracy. He urged citizens to actively participate in better future planning under the vision of “Our Census, Our Development.”

Mayor Ravi Landge also stressed the importance of the exercise. He said that active participation by citizens, especially through self-enumeration, would help ensure reliable data. He appealed to people to treat the census as a shared responsibility and contribute to the city’s development.