Pimpri-Chinchwad Arson: Vehicles Torched In Rahatani Hours After Ajit Pawar’s Warning On Vandalism | VIDEO | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident in the Rahatani area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, an unidentified motive led to a rickshaw and four two-wheelers being set on fire at midnight. The incident occurred in Swami Samarth Colony, and since the suspect’s actions were clearly captured on CCTV, a wave of public outrage has swept through the locality.

The police have registered a case against Abhishek Rajaram Shriname (22, Rahatani). The complaint was filed at the Kalewadi Police Station by Bhagwan Ashok Ghanate (53), a rickshaw driver.

According to the complainant, he had just returned with his family from a pilgrimage to Tuljapur in Solapur District when the arson occurred. The fire was eventually brought under control with the help of local residents and the fire department, but by then, four two-wheelers and the rickshaw were completely gutted. The complainant has alleged damages worth several lakhs.

The CCTV footage clearly shows the accused, Abhishek Shriname, pouring petrol over the vehicles and setting them on fire. While the investigation is ongoing to determine if the motive was a petty dispute, personal grudge, or an attempt to create terror, the sheer audacity of burning vehicles on a public road over domestic issues has left citizens deeply unsettled.

This arson occurs at a time when Pimpri-Chinchwad police claim to have deployed strict security for the upcoming municipal elections and New Year celebrations. Interestingly, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had warned in his speech in the city on Sunday evening that “vandalism and arson will not be tolerated.” The fact that such a crime occurred despite this warning merely hours before has shocked everyone in the city.