 Pimpri-Chinchwad Arson: Vehicles Torched In Rahatani Hours After Ajit Pawar’s Warning On Vandalism | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Arson: Vehicles Torched In Rahatani Hours After Ajit Pawar’s Warning On Vandalism | VIDEO

Pimpri-Chinchwad Arson: Vehicles Torched In Rahatani Hours After Ajit Pawar’s Warning On Vandalism | VIDEO

The police have registered a case against Abhishek Rajaram Shriname (22, Rahatani). The complaint was filed at the Kalewadi Police Station by Bhagwan Ashok Ghanate (53), a rickshaw driver

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, December 29, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Arson: Vehicles Torched In Rahatani Hours After Ajit Pawar’s Warning On Vandalism | VIDEO | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a shocking incident in the Rahatani area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, an unidentified motive led to a rickshaw and four two-wheelers being set on fire at midnight. The incident occurred in Swami Samarth Colony, and since the suspect’s actions were clearly captured on CCTV, a wave of public outrage has swept through the locality.

Watch Video:

The police have registered a case against Abhishek Rajaram Shriname (22, Rahatani). The complaint was filed at the Kalewadi Police Station by Bhagwan Ashok Ghanate (53), a rickshaw driver.

According to the complainant, he had just returned with his family from a pilgrimage to Tuljapur in Solapur District when the arson occurred. The fire was eventually brought under control with the help of local residents and the fire department, but by then, four two-wheelers and the rickshaw were completely gutted. The complainant has alleged damages worth several lakhs.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai’s Largest Four-Storey Christmas Crib Set Up In Malad's Orlem, Wins Top City Honour
Mumbai’s Largest Four-Storey Christmas Crib Set Up In Malad's Orlem, Wins Top City Honour
Can This Love Be Translated? OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Romantic Comedy K-Drama
Can This Love Be Translated? OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Romantic Comedy K-Drama
‘North East Is Integral Part Of India’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On Dehradun Assault
‘North East Is Integral Part Of India’: Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along On Dehradun Assault
IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?
IND Vs SL 5th T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

The CCTV footage clearly shows the accused, Abhishek Shriname, pouring petrol over the vehicles and setting them on fire. While the investigation is ongoing to determine if the motive was a petty dispute, personal grudge, or an attempt to create terror, the sheer audacity of burning vehicles on a public road over domestic issues has left citizens deeply unsettled.

Read Also
NCP Factions Unite For Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Polls; Sharad Pawar 'Not Involved' In...
article-image

This arson occurs at a time when Pimpri-Chinchwad police claim to have deployed strict security for the upcoming municipal elections and New Year celebrations. Interestingly, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had warned in his speech in the city on Sunday evening that “vandalism and arson will not be tolerated.” The fact that such a crime occurred despite this warning merely hours before has shocked everyone in the city.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP Opts To Go Solo For Municipal Polls, Announces First List Of 18...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: NCP Opts To Go Solo For Municipal Polls, Announces First List Of 18...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections: Disagreement In Mahayuti Makes Aspirants Restless

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Elections: Disagreement In Mahayuti Makes Aspirants Restless

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5-Year-Old Girl Suffers Facial Injuries After Nylon Manja Entangles Her...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5-Year-Old Girl Suffers Facial Injuries After Nylon Manja Entangles Her...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Trains 8,000 Officers, Employees Ahead Of Civic Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Trains 8,000 Officers, Employees Ahead Of Civic Polls

Pimpri-Chinchwad Arson: Vehicles Torched In Rahatani Hours After Ajit Pawar’s Warning On Vandalism...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Arson: Vehicles Torched In Rahatani Hours After Ajit Pawar’s Warning On Vandalism...