PHOTOS: Vintage and classic cars rally held in Pune, Yohan Poonawalla's 190 SL wins the show

The Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2023, a vintage cars rally was organized by the Vintage & Classic Car Club of India (VCCCI) in association with Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and Western India Automobile Association (WIAA) in Pune on Saturday and Sunday.

The program was flagged off at Royal Western India Turf Club. 86 years old Prabha Nene who is one of the seniormost rally drivers in India, also participated in the rally with her Austin Model 7 which was bought in 1964.

Prabha Nene with her Austin Model 7 which was bought in 1964.

Joint CP Sandeep Karnik at the rally.

Participants from Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad showcased their priceless possessions

Vintage & Classic Car Club of India is the oldest and foremost vintage car clubs of India

VCCCI is a community of passionate and enthusiastic vintage & classic car collectors who come together with a common aim of growing the community by the way of educating, informing and assisting enthusiasts when it comes to motoring heritage.

190 SL wins the show

Meanwhile, the 'Car of the Show' award went to the very special 190 SL of Yohan Poonawalla. The 190 SL is a dream car that represents a culture of comfortable travel with sporty elegance. It was once owned by the Maharani of Jaipur, Gayatri Deviji. Now painted in its original 'Jaipur Blue' the three-pointed star underwent a 'frame-off' 'nut & bolt' restoration. This royal 190 SL holds a key status within the famed Yohan Poonawalla Collection.

190 SL of Yohan Poonawalla

Yohan Poonawalla's magnificent Bentley Mark VI

Motorcycles and scooters in the rally

