PHOTOS: Tiger Duo ‘Raiba’ & ‘Sardar’ Captured In Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary; Big Boost For Sahyadri Tiger Reserve | Sourced

Karad: The presence of two male tigers in the Radhanagari Wildlife Sanctuary area of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, located along the border of Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur districts, has been recorded through camera traps and footprint evidence. Findings from regular patrols, as well as camera trap data, have confirmed that both tigers named STR-07 ‘Raiba’ and STR-08 ‘Sardar’ are males.

According to the Forest Department, the movements of these two tigers are being continuously monitored, and their territories are under study. Preliminary findings suggest that both are adult tigers moving in separate areas. Their identities have been confirmed based on footprints recorded by forest staff during patrols and through camera trap footage. A detailed analysis of their migration routes, use of water bodies, and habitat patterns is currently underway.

The stretch from Sawantwadi–Dodamarg to Radhanagari is considered an important corridor for tiger movement. This route further connects to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, supporting the northward expansion of tiger habitats.

STR-08 'Sardar' | Sourced

Read Also Leopard Attack In Karad: Man Battles Leopard Barehanded To Save Pet Dog

STR-07 'Raiba' | Sourced

Meanwhile, Area Director Tushar Chavan stated that the increasing number of tigers in the Sahyadri ranges is a positive sign of successful conservation efforts. He noted that the Sahyadri–Konkan wildlife corridor is strengthening due to the presence of tigers such as T7 ‘Raiba’ and T8 ‘Sardar’.

At present, a total of nine tigers have been reported in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve and the adjoining Radhanagari area. These include T1 ‘Senapati’, T2 ‘Subhedar’, T3 ‘Baji’, T4 ‘Chanda’, T5 ‘Tara’, T6 ‘Hirkani’, T7 ‘Raiba’, T8 ‘Sardar’, and T9 ‘Shiledar’.

The Forest Department has implemented special conservation measures for all these tigers, and officials expect the population to grow further in the coming years.