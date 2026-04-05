Leopard Attack In Karad: Man Battles Leopard Barehanded To Save Pet Dog | Representative Image

Karad: A shocking incident of a leopard entering a human settlement in search of food and attacking a pet dog occurred around midnight on Friday in Pawarwadi (Kuthare) village in Patan taluka. In a dramatic turn of events, the dog’s owner rushed out to save his pet but was seriously injured after being attacked by the leopard. The dog, however, was rescued from the leopard’s jaws. The injured owner is undergoing treatment at a rural hospital in Dhebewadi.



Vinod Kadam, a resident of Pawarwadi (Kuthare), was asleep in his house around midnight when the otherwise quiet surroundings were disturbed by the loud cries and howls of his dog tied outside. Alarmed by the noise, Kadam immediately rushed out of the house. To his horror, he saw a leopard attacking his dog.



Without regard for his safety, Kadam attempted to rescue his pet by striking the leopard with a stick. The leopard released the dog but retaliated by attacking Kadam. In the violent encounter, Kadam sustained serious injuries to his head and neck.





Hearing the commotion, family members and neighbours rushed to the spot and raised an alarm, following which the leopard fled towards the nearby hills.



Kadam was immediately taken to the rural hospital in Dhebewadi, where doctors treated his deep wounds caused by the leopard’s claws and teeth. He received seven stitches on his head and neck and has since been discharged, as his condition is now stable.



On Saturday morning, forest department officials visited the site after receiving information about the incident. The team, including Forester Bhosgaon and Forest Guards Khale, Kumbhargaon, and Ghotil, inspected the area.



The incident has created an atmosphere of fear among local residents. Villagers have demanded that the forest department increase patrolling in the area and install a cage to capture the leopard.