PHOTOS: Pune Railway Station Marks 99th Anniversary

The first railway station was built in 1856. As train traffic increased, the need for a new station arose. The design for the current building, in the Indo-Saracenic architectural style, was prepared in 1915 by P. Wilson. After demolishing the old building, the new station was developed by the Great Indian Peninsula Railway and inaugurated on July 27, 1925, by Sir Leslie Wilson, the then Governor of Bombay.

Today, Pune Railway Station sees over 200 trains passing through it, serving approximately 1.5 lakh passengers daily.

The Railway Ministry, under the leadership of Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, has created a comprehensive plan to develop Pune station and three other stations in Pune city to better serve the citizens. This plan will add glory to the rich history of Pune Station and make it future-ready.