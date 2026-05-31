PHOTOS: Pune Civic Body Clears Yerawada Slum Encroachments For River Rejuvenation Project | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Saturday carried out a major encroachment removal drive at the Tadigutta and Chima Garden slum settlements in Yerawada as part of the ongoing river rejuvenation project.

According to civic officials, a total of 58 eligible slum dwellers from Survey No. 152 were rehabilitated at alternative housing sites in Kharadi and Shinde Vasti in Hadapsar. Action was also taken against 29 structures found to be ineligible for rehabilitation under the project guidelines.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner (Zone 1) Asha Raut and Municipal Assistant Commissioner Rajesh Gurram. Junior Engineer Ajay More, Farooq Patel and officials from PMC's Encroachment Department also participated in the drive.

To facilitate the operation, the civic administration deployed two Poclain machines, three JCBs, 15 dumpers, gas cutters and a team of around 70 encroachment removal personnel.

PMC officials said the action was undertaken to clear land required for the river rejuvenation project and ensure its smooth implementation.