PHOTOS: Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team Performs Dazzling Aerial Show Over Nashik's Gangapur Dam |

Nashik : “Greetings, Nashik! Heartfelt thanks to all of you.” These were the words of Group Captain Ajay Dashrathi of the Indian Air Force’s Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, spoken while performing aerial manoeuvres over the Gangapur Dam area. The two-day Aerobatic Show has been organised from today under the Nashik Festival initiative, included in the District Development Plan of the District Planning Committee, through the joint efforts of the Indian Air Force and the district administration. On the first day, this morning, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Team presented breathtaking aerial displays.

PHOTOS: Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team Performs Dazzling Aerial Show Over Nashik's Gangapur Dam |

PHOTOS: Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team Performs Dazzling Aerial Show Over Nashik's Gangapur Dam |



Present on the occasion were Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Divisional Commissioner Dr. Praveen Gedam, Special Inspector General of Police Dattatray Karale, District Collector Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Omkar Pawar, Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, Assistant District Collector Arpita Thube, Additional District Collectors Devdutt Kekan and Hemangi Patil, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department Navnath Sonawane, District Sainik Welfare Officer Lt. Colonel Vilas Sonawane (Retd.), Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, along with officers from various departments.

PHOTOS: Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team Performs Dazzling Aerial Show Over Nashik's Gangapur Dam |

PHOTOS: Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team Performs Dazzling Aerial Show Over Nashik's Gangapur Dam |



While interacting with citizens, Minister Girish Mahajan urged everyone to enjoy the show. Divisional Commissioner Dr Gedam said that such an event is being held in the district for the first time and described it as a moment to salute the performance and dedication of the armed forces.



The aircraft were piloted by Squadron Leaders Gaurav Patel, Sanjeev Singh, Lalit Verma, Sanjeev Dayal, Ajay Dashrathi and Vishnu. Flight Lieutenant Kaval Sandhu provided technical information about the aircraft and delivered live commentary during the aerial displays.

PHOTOS: Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team Performs Dazzling Aerial Show Over Nashik's Gangapur Dam |

PHOTOS: Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team Performs Dazzling Aerial Show Over Nashik's Gangapur Dam |



Preparations for the show had been underway for the past two weeks. The Public Works Department completed arrangements related to parking, seating and roads, while the Zilla Parishad’s Water Supply and Sanitation Department handled water and sanitation facilities.

The police managed traffic arrangements with assistance from ex-servicemen and National Cadet Corps (NCC) students. The electricity department arranged large screens at the seating areas for citizens.

PHOTOS: Indian Air Force's Suryakiran Team Performs Dazzling Aerial Show Over Nashik's Gangapur Dam |



The sky shines with the brilliance of Suryakiran

Thrilling maneuvers performed by the Indian Air Force aircraft and the enthusiastic response of thousands of Nashik residents—chanting slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”—made the skies over Nashik resonate with patriotism.

The aerobatic feats of the Suryakiran aircraft gave powerful expression to the patriotic feeling of the citizens, as a massive wave of national pride gathered at the Gangapur Dam area. Nashikites responded wholeheartedly to the Suryakiran team’s performance. Patriotic songs played by the police band filled the entire Gangapur Dam premises with energy and fervor. Today’s programme began at 11 a.m.

Read Also BJP To Dominate Nashik Civic Body's Standing Committee With 10 Of 16 Seats



Earlier, the Suryakiran Aero Show was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. However, due to atmospheric conditions in the dam area, the programme on Friday, January 23, will start at 11 a.m. instead of 10 a.m. The district administration has appealed to citizens to be seated at their designated places before 10:45 a.m.