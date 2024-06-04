 PHOTOS: BJP Floods Pune With Posters Congratulating Murlidhar Mohol as He is Set To Win
Indu BhagatUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
BJP and supporters of BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol flooded Pune with the posters congratulating Murlidhar Mohol as he is set to register victory in Pune.

Pune is one of the keenly watched Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Murlidhar Mohol is leading by 37,087 votes over Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar as per the latest update. Currently, Mohol has 31,793 votes while Dhangekar has 28,571. Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi's (VBA) Vasant More is in third place with 3,847 votes.

Who is Murlidhar Mohol?

Mohol, a former Pune Mayor, served as the saffron party's election in-charge for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

In recent times, he has actively fostered community ties by organising diverse cultural and sports events. These initiatives include arranging events like the ‘Maharashtra Kesari’ and orchestrating large-scale blood donation drives, among others.

Mohol's close association with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule likely played a role in the decision to nominate him.

