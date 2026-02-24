PETA India Flags Alleged Dog Shelter Malpractice, Meets CSMC Mayor Sameer Rajurkar In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) has alleged malpractice at a dog shelter centre and illegal relocation of community dogs by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) in collaboration with WVS Hope and Animal Trust Hospital.

A delegation of PETA India, led by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, met newly elected CSMC Mayor Sameer Rajurkar on Monday and raised concerns about alleged cruelty against dogs at the shelter centre.

The delegation alleged that the sterilisation of stray dogs is being carried out to control their rising population in the city, but guidelines are not being followed during the procedure. They claimed there are inadequate facilities at the sterilisation centre and that prescribed rules are being violated.

Earlier, the Aurangabad Pet Lovers Association (APLA) had raised the issue of alleged cruelty at the CSMC’s sterilisation centre near the Railway Flyover after a video went viral showing the deaths of dogs.

According to activists, the videos depicted the painful killing of dogs under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme, triggering outrage among animal lovers and citizens. The matter was brought to the notice of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, following which Danve took up the issue.

Thackeray has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seeking an immediate investigation and strict action against those responsible.

A meeting was subsequently held with Mayor Rajurkar, during which Danve and several animal activists raised the issue.

During the meeting, the mayor assured the delegation that a thorough inquiry would be conducted and sought 10 days to gather information and initiate necessary action. The delegation was also informed that the ongoing ABC programme is being continued by Praveen Ohal and APLA official Berryl Sanchis.

Divya Chauhan of PETA submitted a formal letter to the mayor outlining the concerns.

The delegation included Chauhan (PETA), Sanchis, Jayesh Shinde, Shailesh Mane, Karuna Brahme, Amruta Daulatabadkar, Taj Khan, Kunal Datta, Shriniwas Dhuppad, Nilesh Sharma, Abhayraj Vishwakarma, Aishwarya Waghmare, Saundarya Waghmare, Swarnima Shukla, Vishal Harke, Wani Dattray, Vaibhav Gaikwad, Aparna Shankar, Regina Rodrigues, Prateek Jadhav, Ojas Mahurkar, Zafar Sheikh, Renuka Inamdar, Tanmay Pathak, Shubham Khandagle, Prasad Pimpale, Swapnali Bhavsar, Mayuri Patange and Govind Inamdar.