‘Perform Or Perish!’ - Uday Samant Issues 30-Day Deadline To Shiv Sena Leaders In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad

Industries Minister Uday Samant | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Industries Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant has warned that non-performing office bearers in the party will be removed soon. He said the current executive committee has been dissolved and all leaders will now work in an interim capacity.

Samant made the statement during a review meeting held in Thergaon on Friday after taking charge as the party’s liaison chief for Pune and Maval. He was joined by Maval MP Shrirang Barne and other local leaders.

He said there will be no compromise on organisational work. Samant added that the performance of office bearers will be reviewed over the next 30 days. Those who perform well will continue, while those who fail to deliver will be replaced.

Referring to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Samant said party workers should follow his dedication and commitment. He stressed that the organisation comes first and no individual is bigger than the party.

MP Shrirang Barne urged party workers to use the next three years to strengthen the organisation, as there are no elections during this period.

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Prompted By Recent Poor Performances...

The move comes after poor performance by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in recent municipal elections. The party failed to win any seats in Pune and managed only six seats in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Following this, the leadership decided to dissolve the existing committees and restructure the organisation.

Sources said a new executive committee will be formed within a month. While some leaders may be retained, several are likely to be replaced based on their performance.

MLA Dhangekar To Lead Pune...

Meanwhile, former MLA Ravindra Dhangekar continues to enjoy support from the party leadership. He has been given responsibility for organisational work across Pune city and is expected to play a key role going forward.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, several changes are also expected. Leaders like Rajesh Wable, Balasaheb Walhekar, and Rajesh Khandbhor, who handled key responsibilities during the elections, may face review.

Party insiders say the reshuffle has sparked competition among leaders for positions in the new committee. There are also concerns that the changes could increase internal factionalism or lead to defections if some leaders are sidelined.