PCMC Warns Of Criminal Action Against Illegal Posters, Banners & Advertisement Boards Across Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has warned of strict punitive and criminal action against people and organisations putting up illegal posters, leaflets and advertisement boards at public places across the city, officials announced on Wednesday. The civic body also said action will be taken against regional ward officers if negligence is found in the control of such activities.

The warning comes after the administration noticed posters and small advertisement boards pasted on bus stops, walls, electrical transformers, trees, offices, gardens and schools in different parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Civic officials said such activities are affecting the city’s beauty and cleanliness.

PCMC Chief Slams Depts…

PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi expressed strong displeasure over the increasing defacement of public places. Following his directions, the Sky Sign and Licensing Department has sent instructions to regional offices to take immediate action against violators.

Officials said there are around 1,631 authorised advertisement boards in the city. To avoid accidents during stormy winds and unseasonal rain, advertisements on these boards have been temporarily banned from May 15 to June 1, 2026. While large hoardings are currently free from advertisements, illegal leaflets and small boards continue to appear at public places.

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‘Register Cases’

The civic administration has directed civil engineering assistants, encroachment squads, and Sky Sign Department staff to jointly take action and register cases against those responsible for defacing the city.

The Commissioner has also instructed officials to improve the city’s appearance by planting decorative trees in road medians, regularly pruning them, beautifying important junctions and maintaining cleanliness. The administration said support from private organisations and companies will also be taken for beautification work if they come forward.

Rajesh Agale, Deputy Commissioner of the Sky Sign and Licensing Department, appealed to citizens not to paste leaflets or advertisements in public places and cooperate in keeping the city clean and attractive.