 PCMC Elections 2026: BJP Crosses Majority Mark In Pimpri-Chinchwad Elections, Set To Retain Power
The PCMC has a total of 128 seats across 32 wards, with four corporators elected from each ward. As of 12.30 pm, the BJP had crossed the magic figure, as they led in 65 seats required. BJP is looking to form the civic body on its own, establishing an unassailable lead over rival parties

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed the majority mark in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections, securing a clear mandate as counting continued on Friday. Voting for the civic polls was held on Thursday, and the counting of votes began at 10.30 am on Friday.

The PCMC has a total of 128 seats across 32 wards, with four corporators elected from each ward. As of 12.30 pm, the BJP had crossed the magic figure, as they led in 65 seats required. BJP is looking to form the civic body on its own, establishing an unassailable lead over rival parties.

According to the latest trends, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is trailing with 28 seats, while Shiv Sena is leading in five seats. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Independent candidates are leading on one seat each so far.

Counting is still underway in several wards, and final results are expected later in the day. However, with the BJP already crossing the majority mark, the party is set to retain control of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation for the next term too.

