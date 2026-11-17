PCMC Co-Opted Corporator Appointments Stalled For 9 Months As BJP Struggles To Finalise Names, Decision Likely On November 20 | X - pcmcindiagovin

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The appointment of 10 co-opted corporators in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has remained pending for nearly nine months, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) yet to reach a consensus on its seven nominees. The delay has also held up the appointment of three nominees from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), whose names have already been submitted to the civic body.

The issue is likely to come up at the PCMC general body meeting scheduled for Friday, November 20. Three meetings, including two adjourned meetings and one regular monthly meeting, have been scheduled for the day. This has raised expectations among aspirants that the long-pending selection process may finally be completed.

The BJP has reportedly received applications from more than 150 aspirants for the seven positions. However, intense lobbying and a lack of consensus within the party have prevented the leadership from finalising the names.

PCMC's elected corporators began their term on February 6, 2026. Nearly nine and a half months have since passed, and around 10 general body meetings have been held without a decision on the nominated members. Even the adjourned meeting scheduled for October 30 was postponed.

BJP's Internal Deadlock Holds Up NCP Nominees

Based on the party-wise strength in the civic body, the BJP is entitled to seven co-opted corporator positions, while the NCP has a quota of three.

The NCP has already finalised its three nominees: former standing committee chairperson Seema Sawale, former corporator Rajendra Jagtap and former education committee chairman Faisal Shaikh. The party submitted their names months ago, and the proposal is pending before the general body.

However, the BJP has not been able to finalise its seven candidates. The large number of aspirants and competing demands from different groups within the party have made the selection difficult.

There are reportedly more than 150 aspirants, including former corporators, candidates who lost the recent civic elections, those who withdrew their nominations, party workers and office-bearers. Several workers associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Hindutva organisations, Bajrang Dal and labour unions are also seeking the positions.

Aspirants have reportedly approached BJP city president Shatrughan Kate, Mayor Ravi Landge and local MLAs to push their claims. Some have also approached Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directly.

PMC Announced Nominees In March, PCMC Still Awaits Decision

The delay in Pimpri-Chinchwad stands in contrast to the nomination process in the neighbouring Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Both civic bodies are entitled to nominate co-opted corporators under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949. However, PMC moved ahead with the process in March 2026, while PCMC has repeatedly deferred the decision.

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In PMC, the BJP was entitled to seven nominated positions, the NCP two and the Congress one. The parties announced their nominees on March 9 and submitted their names to the municipal commissioner.

In PCMC, the NCP had also finalised its candidates early in the process. However, the BJP's inability to decide its nominees has prevented the civic body from taking the proposal forward.

Co-opted corporators are nominated to the general body and are not directly elected by voters. They are intended to bring specialised knowledge and experience in municipal administration. They can participate in discussions but do not have voting rights in general body meetings.

Repeated Postponements May Create Legal Complications

The repeated postponements have also raised questions about the procedure followed by the civic body.

According to the information available, a proposal that has been filed and closed (daptari dakhal) can reportedly be brought back for consideration only after three months. The civic administration had accordingly asked for a fresh proposal.

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However, Mayor Ravi Landge reportedly submitted a letter before the completion of this period to bring the same subject back before the general body. The matter has since been adjourned three times, raising the possibility of a procedural or legal challenge.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has faced allegations that it is deliberately delaying the appointments to prevent the opposition from gaining additional political representation in the civic body. However, the BJP's inability to reach an internal consensus has also emerged as a major reason for the delay.

"The general body meeting of the Municipal Corporation will be held on Friday. All subjects in this meeting will be resolved, and the process for the appointment of co-opted corporators will also be carried out," said Prashant Shitole, Leader of the Ruling Party.