Nashik Police Issue Cyber Fraud Alert, Urge Citizens To Stay Vigilant Against Online Scams | File Pic

Nashik: With cybercrime on the rise, citizens must remain vigilant while conducting digital transactions and verify unfamiliar links, phone calls and messages before trusting them, appealed Assistant Police Inspector Pratik Patil of the Nashik Cyber Crime Cell.

Bajaj Finance Limited organised its ‘Knockout Digital Fraud’ cyber awareness campaign at BYK College of Commerce in Nashik and D. M. Bari Junior College in Dhule. The programme in Nashik witnessed the participation of 350 students and 27 faculty members.

Awareness Campaign Highlights Cyber Fraud Risks

The campaign focused on various forms of cyber fraud, including fake loan offers, investment scams, OTP frauds, digital arrest scams, fraudulent job offers, social media impersonation and phishing links. Participants were informed about the importance of reporting cyber fraud within the first 60 minutes through the national cybercrime helpline number 1930. This crucial period is referred to as the ‘Golden Hour’ in cyber fraud cases. Police also cautioned citizens against sharing personal information, OTPs and confidential banking details with anyone.

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Police Urge Prompt Reporting Of Fraud

Bajaj Finance has conducted more than 100 cyber awareness workshops across the country during the previous financial year. The Nashik programme was attended by Police Constable Bhushan Deshmukh, retired Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Saindane and BYK College Vice-Principal Suvarna Kadam. The Dhule programme was attended by Cyber Crime Cell Police Inspector Suresh Kumar Dhusar and retired Police Inspector Shashikant Sonar. Citizens were urged to promptly report suspicious digital transactions by calling the 1930 helpline or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.