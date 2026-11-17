'Nitish Setu' Naming Row Sparks Political War Of Words Over Ganga Bridge In Bihar | X - IndexBihar

Patna: A political row has erupted over the naming of the six-lane Kachchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur bridge across the Ganga as ‘Nitish Setu’, with RJD questioning the decision and NDA strongly defending the former chief minister’s contribution to the project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the bridge on November 21. Once opened to traffic, it will surpass Assam’s Bhupen Hazarika Setu over the Lohit river to become the country’s longest river bridge.

VIDEO | Patna: “The six-lane bridge over the Ganga was supposed to be named after prominent freedom fighter Akshayavat Rai, a proposal to which Nitish Kumar had agreed,” says Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

Tejashwi Questions Bridge Naming Decision

RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to portray Nitish Kumar as politically finished by naming the bridge after him during his lifetime.

VIDEO | Patna: “Lalu Prasad's family should be grateful to Nitish Kumar and wear an amulet bearing his name,” says Union Minister Giriraj Singh, reacting to the RJD's demand to rename the six-lane bridge from 'Nitish Setu' to 'Lalu Setu'.(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/bIyFWTfmBd) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 17, 2026

Recalling the foundation-stone laying ceremony in August 2015, Tejashwi said he had proposed naming the bridge after freedom fighter Akshayavat Rai, whose ancestral village lies along its route. Rai was a close associate of former chief minister and Bharat Ratna recipient Karpoori Thakur.

Tejashwi said Nitish Kumar had agreed to the proposal in the presence of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He added that the decision was reaffirmed during a review meeting in 2022, when he returned as deputy chief minister.

“Had Nitish Kumar been conscious and in his right mind, the bridge would have been named ‘Akshayavat Setu’,” Tejashwi said, questioning the decision to name it after the former chief minister.

JD(U) Defends Nitish Kumar's Contribution

Hitting back at the RJD leader, senior JD(U) leader and deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said Tejashwi might have held the department's portfolio, but the project had begun before he took charge and continued after he left office. Only Nitish Kumar could rightfully claim credit for the project, the leader said, thanking the Centre and state government for recognising his contribution.

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BJP Criticises Opposition Over Naming Row

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi termed the Opposition's criticism unfortunate, saying there was a wide gap between the political aspirations of the Lalu family and reality.

He said Rohini Acharya had articulated the family's “unexpressed desire” through her remarks, claiming that it wanted the bridge to be named after Lalu Prasad. Questioning the demand, Saraogi asked whether it was appropriate to name an important public infrastructure project after a person convicted in a criminal case.