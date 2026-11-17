Sanjay Tiger's Patna residence was robbed while he and his family were away for Chhath celebrations, | X

Bihar minister Sanjay Tiger's Patna residence was robbed on the weekend, while he and his family were away to Arrah district for Chhath Puja celebrations.

On the intervening night of November 14 and 15, the thieves broke into Tiger's multi-storey residence. They ransacked several rooms and cupboards and and decamped with 600 grams of gold, two kilograms of silver and Rs 7 lakh in cash, apart from other valuables.

The minister’s nephew Vivek Singh told IANS, "We had gone to our village in Arrah district for worship. We left the day before yesterday. This morning, neighbours called to tell us that the lock on the house had been broken. When we arrived here, we saw that everything had been scattered.

CCTV, Tower Location Data Being Analysed

After the theft came to light on Sunday morning, CCTV footage was examined to find that unidentified persons entered the building, where the minister's three brothers also reside in separate flats. Further, other technical evidence, oncluding tower location data, is being used to identify the suspects, The Times Of India reported.

Police is also speaking to local residents and labourers to investigate the theft. It is also being investigate how burglars managed to enter the building despite regular patrolling by police teams being present in the area during the period of the break-in.

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