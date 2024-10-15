PC CITY SHIELD: All You Need To Know About Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's AI-Backed Ground Presence Reporting & Analytics System | X/@PCcityPolice

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence-backed ground presence reporting and analytics system - PC CITY SHIELD - was recently launched by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police's first-of-its-kind AI-Backed Ground Presence Reporting and Analytics System - PC CITY SHIELD, piloted at our Chikhali Police Station successfully is being scaled up to the entire jurisdiction from today onward.



It has 10+ modules including:

This system was piloted successfully at the Chikhali Police Station and is now being scaled up to the entire jurisdiction from Tuesday onwards.

The PC CITY SHIELD has 10 modules which include Criminal Tracking & Checking, Election Booth Mapping & Special Tracking, Damini Marshals - Women Safety Module, CR Mobile & All Vehicles Tracking, Beat Marshal Patrolling, and Nakabandi & Foot Patrol Monitoring.

Continuous updates pertaining to the system and case studies will be shared with citizens for their feedback and inputs, stated the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, who is also the state's home minister, recently inaugurated four new police stations in Pimpri-Chinchwad at Sant Tukaram Nagar, Dapodi, Kalewadi, and Bavdhan. Moreover, the long wait for a dedicated and state-of-the-art Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate building was over as the approved design was revealed during the same event.