'Patience And Perseverance Are Pillars Of Entrepreneurship': Sanjay Ghodawat At Nashik Conference |

Nashik: Entrepreneurship is not possible without value addition, and patience and perseverance are the two fundamental pillars of successful entrepreneurship, asserted renowned industrialist and Founder–Chairman of the Ghodawat Group, Sanjay Ghodawat.

He was speaking at NEF 26, an entrepreneurship conference organized by the Nashik Entrepreneur Federation in Nashik. Prominent attendees included organisers and entrepreneurs Sanjay Lodha and Ajay Bohra, Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam, District Collector Ayush Prasad, and entrepreneurs Vinod Dugad and Mukesh Vora.

Internationally acclaimed entrepreneur Sanjay Ghodawat inspired the audience by explaining the true essence of entrepreneurship. In his address, he said, “Selling a product worth ten rupees for eleven rupees is business. But adding value to the same product and turning it into one worth fifty rupees is entrepreneurship. The one who creates value is the real entrepreneur.”

Elaborating on the philosophy behind entrepreneurship, he explained that elements such as God, the universe, energy, humans, dreams, goals, challenges, solutions, and learning collectively shape thoughts, habits, character, attitude, personality, and ultimately one’s destiny.

Highlighting the two ‘P’s of entrepreneurship—Patience and Perseverance—he stated that long-term success is impossible without these qualities. He also emphasised that the right mentorship can significantly strengthen an entrepreneur’s journey.

Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam described entrepreneurship as the true driving force of national progress.

“Historically, regions where entrepreneurship flourished became developed regions. Even if natural resources are limited, strong entrepreneurship ensures uninterrupted development,” he said, urging youth to focus on job creation rather than only government employment.

Meanwhile, District Collector Ayush Prasad reviewed Nashik’s economic and industrial growth, stressing the need for innovation and competitiveness. He noted that Nashik is rapidly advancing in the defense industry, manufacturing, information technology, and tourism sectors, and that local innovation is essential to increase Gross Value Added (GVA).

Sharing details of major upcoming infrastructure projects, he mentioned the Nashik Green Road and airport expansion projects. Completion of the approximately 65-kilometer Green Road is expected to expand the city by nearly 50 percent, while a threefold increase in airport capacity will boost industry, exports, and investment.

Entrepreneur Sanjay Lodha stated that the entrepreneurship conference has been held consistently for the past 15 years, contributing significantly to Nashik’s development by nurturing numerous successful entrepreneurs.

With the presence of entrepreneurs, startup representatives, investors, and dignitaries from various fields, the conference is expected to provide a new direction to Nashik’s economic and industrial growth, Lodha added.

Dignitaries present and guiding the participants included Deepak Chande, Satish Parakh, Devansh Jain Naval, Sanjay Kathuria, Ipsita Das, Captain Nikunj Parashar, Pallavi Darade, Devshree Chande, Shashank Khaitan, Shreya Ghodawat, Mukesh Vora, Vinod Dugad, and retired police officer Hemant Bavdhanakar, noted for his crucial role during the Mumbai bomb blast investigations.