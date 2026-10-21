Passenger Rickshaw Drivers, Owners Felicitated Ahead Of Dussehra In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Passenger rickshaw drivers and owners were felicitated at an event organised by the Drivers' and Owners' Association ahead of Dussehra on Tuesday. Social activist and former gram panchayat member Ismail Khan Pathan felicitated the drivers and owners as part of the celebrations. Sweets were also distributed to mark the festival.

Speaking on the occasion, Pathan urged rickshaw drivers to prioritise passenger safety and provide courteous service. He asked them to take special care of women and elderly passengers and treat everyone with respect.

He also appealed to drivers to strictly follow the rules and regulations laid down by the Transport Department. He stressed the importance of responsible conduct while providing public transport services.

Passenger rickshaws play an important role in local transport, connecting residents to workplaces, markets and other destinations. The organisers held the event to mark Dussehra and recognise those associated with passenger transport in the area.

Several members of the local traders' association and the rickshaw owners' and drivers' community attended the programme.

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Those present included Waluj Traders' Association secretary Hurkhan Pathan, owners' association representative Sheikh Zakir, Dnyaneshwar Gharegaonkar, Mustakim Pathan, Zuber Pathan and Vinayak Gande Patil.

Drivers Asif Shah, Ajim Sheikh, Dilawar Sheikh, Vinayak Jadhav, Pradeep Pandit, Sharad Sable, Avinash Rupekar, Ravi Magre and Altaf Sheikh also attended the event, along with several other passenger rickshaw drivers and owners.