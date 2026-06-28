Parbhani: Yeldari Dam Live Storage Crosses 51% After Continuous Rainfall

Yeldari Dam, Parbhani | FIle Pic

Parbhani: The live water storage in Yeldari Dam in Parbhani district has risen to 51.08% following continuous rainfall over the past two days in the catchment area, providing much-needed relief ahead of the monsoon season and improving water availability for irrigation and drinking purposes.

According to official data, the dam's live storage stood at 413.652 million cubic metres (MCM) on Saturday against its live storage capacity of 809.770 MCM. The total water available in the reservoir was 538.322 MCM, while the water level reached 457.345 metres. Officials said the steady inflow over the past two days has significantly improved the reservoir's storage position compared to the pre-monsoon period.

The Yeldari Dam has a total storage capacity of 934.440 MCM, including 124.670 MCM of dead storage. During the past 24 hours, the catchment received 27 mm of rainfall, while 12.2 mm was recorded on Saturday. The reservoir received an inflow of 1.040 MCM from local sources and 3.222 MCM from upstream areas, resulting in a gradual rise in the water level.

Meanwhile, the district recorded an average rainfall of 69.9 mm on Saturday. Among the tehsils, Jintur received the highest rainfall at 12.2 mm, followed by Selu (9.3 mm), Manwat (6.3 mm), Gangakhed (5.6 mm), Pathri (5.1 mm), Palam (4 mm), Purna (1 mm), Parbhani (0.9 mm) and Sonpeth (0.1 mm).

Officials said the rainfall has brought considerable relief to farmers, who had been awaiting adequate showers for sowing operations. The improved storage in the Yeldari Dam is also expected to strengthen water availability for agriculture, drinking water supply and other essential needs in the coming months if rainfall continues across the catchment area.