Parbhani: School Directors Oppose Student Verification Drive, Seek Cancellation | Sourced

Parbhani: Directors of educational institutes have opposed the state education department’s planned student strength verification drive scheduled between April 11 and 22. A delegation submitted a memorandum on Monday, demanding the immediate cancellation of the campaign.

The memorandum was submitted to the education minister through Deputy District Collector Anuradha Dhalkari. The delegation said the directive has created confusion and practical difficulties for schools.

According to officials, all schools have been instructed to carry out the student verification during the same period. However, institutes pointed out that PAT examinations are scheduled on April 11, 15, and 22. They also highlighted that exams for Classes 9 and 11 are planned during this time, with some subjects to be conducted in a single day.

School managements said they have already finalised exam schedules and academic plans. They argued that conducting the verification drive alongside exams would put extra pressure on staff and disrupt academic activities.

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The delegation also stated that the government has already approved staffing based on online data and is reviewing vacant posts. Therefore, they questioned the need for a physical verification drive.

They demanded that the order be withdrawn immediately. The directors warned that teachers, principals, and headmasters may go on an indefinite strike if their demands are not addressed.

Several institute representatives, including Dr Vivek Navandar, Santosh Dharasurkar, and others, have signed the memorandum.