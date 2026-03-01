 Parbhani: Rural Students Showcase Innovation At ZP Schools’ Science Exhibition In Jintur
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Parbhani: Rural Students Showcase Innovation At ZP Schools’ Science Exhibition In Jintur | Sourced

Parbhani: In a bid to promote scientific temper and creativity among rural students, a science exhibition was organised by Samuh Sadhan Kendra, Kehal, for students of Zilla Parishad (ZP) primary schools at Sawangi Malsa in Jintur taluka of Parbhani district on Saturday. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and local education officials.

Students from Classes 1 to 5 showcased innovative models and creative science-based projects, reflecting their understanding of basic scientific concepts. In this category, Murumkheda ZP School secured the first prize for its impressive presentation, while Kholgadga ZP School bagged the second prize. Ghadoli Dhani ZP School claimed the third position for its well-executed project.

In the senior category comprising Classes 6 to 8, students presented more advanced models focusing on environmental issues, renewable energy, and practical applications of science in daily life. Savangi Mlhalsa ZP School won the first prize in this group, followed by Kehal Dhani ZP School in second place and Kehal ZP School in third place. The consolation prize was awarded to Saibaba School at Yeldari Campus for its noteworthy effort.

