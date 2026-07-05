Parbhani Police Bust ATM Burglar Gang, Solve Ambajogai Case | File Pic (Representative Photo)

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) of the Parbhani police has busted a gang that allegedly targeted ATMs of various banks. Of the six accused identified in the gang, four have been arrested. While investigating the UCO Bank ATM theft case in Parbhani, the police also solved the State Bank of India (SBI) ATM break-in case in Ambajogai. The accused have been handed over to the Ambajogai City Police for further investigation.

On July 2, unidentified suspects attempted to break into an SBI ATM in Ambajogai city. However, they fled the scene in a vehicle after the ATM's alarm went off. Meanwhile, the Local Crime Branch was investigating the theft of cash from a UCO Bank ATM in Parbhani city, which occurred on July 1. Based on information gathered during that investigation, the Parbhani LCB team also succeeded in solving the Ambajogai case.

Six accused have been identified in the case: Ganesh Balasaheb Kale, Rajesh Babasaheb Kamble, Vivek Baban Dhare and Munjaji Laxman Arsad (all residents of Kolha, Manwat taluka), along with Parmeshwar Sonabhau Bangar and Vishnu Narayan Bhise (both residents of Zari, Pathri taluka). Police have taken four of them into custody, and the Ambajogai City Police are carrying out further investigation.

The action was carried out under the guidance of LCB Sub-Inspector Ashok Jaybhaye, PSI Parihar, Keshav Latpatte, Mahesh Kauthale, Vilas Satpute, Rangnath Dudhate, Sachin Bhadarge, Siddheshwar Chate, Namdev Dubey, Ram Pol, Madhukar Dhawale, Vishnu Chavan, Gajanan Kshirsagar, Suryakant Satpute, Rahul Parsode, Manik Wagh and others.