Parbhani: NCP Takes Control Of Pathri Panchayat Samiti With Congress Support

Parbhani: The election for the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Pathri Panchayat Samiti (PS) was held on Tuesday, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), supported externally by the Congress, securing control of the body. NCP’s Sunita Gajendra Dukare was elected chairperson, while Sachin Limbaji Ambure was elected deputy chairperson.

After the recent PS elections, political parties began planning strategies to establish power. In the Pathri PS, Shiv Sena (UBT) had three members, Congress had two members, and Shiv Sena (Shinde) had one member. Initially, Shiv Sena (UBT) held discussions with the NCP regarding power sharing. However, Congress extended external support to the NCP at the last moment.

Following Congress’s support, the NCP secured a majority, and the chairperson and deputy chairperson were elected with six votes against four. Accordingly, Dukare was elected chairperson and Ambure deputy chairperson.

Sub-Divisional Officer and Presiding Officer Sangeeta Chavan conducted the election process. Tehsildar Shankar Handeshwar, Block Development Officer Shailesh Wavhale, Nayab Tehsildar Vasant Mahajan and officers from various PS departments assisted in the process.

MLA Rajesh Vitekar played a key role in planning the political strategy. With Congress extending support, the NCP established control of the Pathri Panchayat Samiti.

Leaders, officials and members of various political parties congratulated Dukare and Ambure on their selection. They assured that they would work for the development of the region with the support and coordination of all members.